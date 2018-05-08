Tiny, Mini Expressions end season

CLAYTON — The Tiny and Mini Expressions wrapped up their season with their celebratory exhibition performances on Saturday, May 12 at Northmont High School for the 2first Annual Dance Expressions Recital.

During their studio circuit competitions, they compete as individuals and groups. Highlights from the Dayton NEXSTAR event include first Overalls going to Fable Walton, Alyssa Holderman, Hayden Farst and trio of Reagan Downey, Mayci Minnich and Hayden Farst along with the trio winning the Artistic Excellence award for choreographer Amy Jones. The Mini Jazz, Tiny Jazz and Tiny Officers all won their division with the Mini’s being awarded an outstanding performance title. Other special awards went to Kiersten McBride (best costume), Simora Singleton (sweet and sassy), Hayden Farst (beautiful battement).

Power Pak invitations went to Kiersten McBride, Reagan Downey, Mayci Minnich and Alyssa Holderman. A big congratulation to the Mini Expressions lyrical team winning the NEXSTAR 11 & Under Novice Regional Champions for their piece titled “Imagine” along with a choreography award for Lori Downey and assistants Avery Gunderson and Logan Druck. Their lyrical group photo will be included in the national programs all summer as well as next year’s regional programs. This particular group is now entered in the Star Dance Alliance database, composed of 6 national circuits and every 11 & Under Novice Champion in a region of five states. As of Mayfirst Dance Expressions is still leading out of 12 champion groups.

GROOVE contest in Columbus was a success as well. first Overalls went to both the Tiny and Mini Officer line as well as the Mini Lyrical team, Individuals winning for their solos were Alyssa Holderman, Addison Caldwell and Fable Walton. Trio of Downey, Minnich and Farst also won for their routine titled North. BRAVO in Indianapolis was their final event on the stage. “Imagine” won overall champions again with another choreography award. Fable Walton won her third overall title for her solo titled “Life’s a Happy Song”. Scholarships to a week-long dance intensive in Chicago, along with $50.00 goodie bags were given to Fable Walton, Simora Singleton and Reagan Downey for technique (Fable) and showmanship/entertainment (Simora and Reagan) in their solos that morning out of over 60 dancers.

The groups have fared well in the Showcase America team circuit as well. Both the Tiny and Mini Expressions have won a high point trophy at every competition, many first places and the Mini lyrical team and Pom team came away with the Dayton Regional Grand Champion title at the Butler Regional contest on March 10th. Director Lori Downey won two choreography awards for their lyrical routine. Both officer lines were undefeated all-season long. Tiny Captain Alyssa Holderman and Mini Captain Kiersten McBride were named Captains of the Day at a regional contest. Fable Walton, a second grader was named dancer of the day. All three titleholders will perform at the Nationals event in Kentucky.

The Director of the Tiny and Mini Expressions is Lori Downey with student coaches Avery Gunderson, Sally Slaton, Taryn Smith and Logan Druck.

The Mini Expressions dance team is row one, left to right, Officer Zoey Grimes, Officer Taylor Harris, Captain Kiersten McBride, Co-Captain Annabel Lozan, Co-Captain Breanna Christy, Officer Mayci Minnich; second row Keira Wagner, Becca Atkinson, Grace Weber, Emma Cox, Olivia Kreusch, Davonna Harris, Emery McConnaughey, Alyssa Stratman, Lily Bihl; third row Reagan Downey, Ava Williamson, Ella Shuchat, Sophia Updyke, Ally Sowers, Makayla Brush, and Ava Schrimpf. Not pictured is Stella Czarnecki. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_MiniExpressions.jpg The Mini Expressions dance team is row one, left to right, Officer Zoey Grimes, Officer Taylor Harris, Captain Kiersten McBride, Co-Captain Annabel Lozan, Co-Captain Breanna Christy, Officer Mayci Minnich; second row Keira Wagner, Becca Atkinson, Grace Weber, Emma Cox, Olivia Kreusch, Davonna Harris, Emery McConnaughey, Alyssa Stratman, Lily Bihl; third row Reagan Downey, Ava Williamson, Ella Shuchat, Sophia Updyke, Ally Sowers, Makayla Brush, and Ava Schrimpf. Not pictured is Stella Czarnecki. Contributed photo The Tiny Expressions dance team are first row, left to right, Officer Fable Walton, Officer Addison Caldwell, Captain Alyssa Holderman, Co-Captain Hayden Farst, Officer Paige Gallup, Officer Bella Runyon; second row Ariya Roberts, Simora Singleton, Alexandra Kreitzer, Lexi Hayslett, Lauren McBride, Madilyn Lieber, Zoey Renner, Karlie Francis, Meadow Kavalaukas, Allison Oakes; third row Sienna Roark, Lydia Knisley, Hadley Adams, Peyton Spraley, Abby Kreusch, Brionna Hildebrand, Taylor Griffith, Ava Bradley, Emersyn Sivon, and Hailey Hayes. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_TinyExpressions.jpg The Tiny Expressions dance team are first row, left to right, Officer Fable Walton, Officer Addison Caldwell, Captain Alyssa Holderman, Co-Captain Hayden Farst, Officer Paige Gallup, Officer Bella Runyon; second row Ariya Roberts, Simora Singleton, Alexandra Kreitzer, Lexi Hayslett, Lauren McBride, Madilyn Lieber, Zoey Renner, Karlie Francis, Meadow Kavalaukas, Allison Oakes; third row Sienna Roark, Lydia Knisley, Hadley Adams, Peyton Spraley, Abby Kreusch, Brionna Hildebrand, Taylor Griffith, Ava Bradley, Emersyn Sivon, and Hailey Hayes. Contributed photo