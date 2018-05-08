Butler Senior Art Show on display

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Senior Art Show at the Vandalia Municipal Building will run from May 7 thru May 23, 2018. This year the exhibit will showcase eight Butler High School seniors and is sponsored by Ken’s Pharmacy. The judge will be local artist Rusty Harden.

Winners will be announced at Butler’s Senior Awards Night on May 21, 2018. A reception for the students, friends and family will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit is open to the public to view during regular lobby hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Drive.

The Vandalia-Butler Senior Art Show is on display through May 23 at the Vandalia Municipal Building.