Butler students, staff invite public to 39th Annual Memorial Program

VANDALIA — Butler High School will present the 39th Annual Memorial Program May on Monday, May 21. The program will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Butler Student Activity Center.

Each year the Butler students and staff present this program to acknowledge and pay tribute to former Butler Township and Vandalia residents who have given their lives in service to our country. Vandalia-Butler City Schools cordially invites family members, as well as honored guests, local dignitaries, and military representatives to attend the event.

The school invites all active duty service personnel to join the celebration in hopes to update its list of local active and retired members of the military. There is no RSVP necessary. Organizers ask for those attending to check in with Mrs. Kathy Baker in the Butler Banquet Facility before the start of the program.

Guests may park in the lot on the south side of the Student Activity Center. Enter through the south SAC doors; you will be in the south Foyer. Turn left heading west until you arrive at the first hallway, then turn left again. The Banquet Facility will be on your right.

For more information, contact Kathy Baker at 415-6333 or by email at Kathy.Baker@vbcsd.com.

File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Public invited to Friday’s observance