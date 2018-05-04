Township Trustees discuss massage parlor regulations

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees held the first of two public hearings on Monday that could lead to the regulation of massage businesses.

Regulations under consideration would require massage parlors to get a permit from the Board of Trustees which would include a $250 non-refundable filing fee and $125 renewal fee. The business would be required to undergo a health and safety inspection and the person applying for a permit would be required to undergo a background investigation.

Anyone performing massage would be required to get a license from the township, have a physical and a background check. Fees for the license would be $100 initially and $50 for renewal.

“Many jurisdictions are finding the need to regulate massage parlors to protect the health, safety, and morals of their patrons,” wrote Township Administrator Erika Vogel. “Providing legislation to require registration is a way to limit massage parlors to only permit therapeutic massage by a licensed physician, licensed chiropractor, licensed podiatrist, a nurse, or any other licensed health professional.”

A second public hearing on the issue is scheduled for May 29 at 7 p.m.

In other business, the trustees awarded the contract on the York Center Drive extension to Maxton Road. Outdoor Enterprise, LLC out of Casstown was the lowest of seven bidders for the project. During discussion, the trustees decided to add an extra inch of asphalt to the contract’s bid which gives the project a cost of $500,627.

The township’s fire department will be purchasing a new medic unit from Burgess Ambulance Sales at a cost of $156,595. The unit will replace a 2010 model that will have over 100,000 miles on it once the new ambulance arrives.

The trustees also authorized Vogel to create a new position that will be shared by Administration and the Police Department. The Administrative Services Specialist position has been discussed over the past two years and will assist in records management and human resources. According to the resolution, the pay rate for the position will range from $15.61 to $17.40 per hour.

In other action, the trustees approved pay raises for part-time employees in the fire department for the first time since 2015. They also approved raising the rate that is charged when outside organizations hire uniformed police officers for special events. The rate increased $1 to $66 per hour. The agreements will also have a fuel and maintenance charge of $2.71 per hour when a vehicle is used for contracted service.

The Butler Township Trustees are scheduled to have a workshop meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14. Their next regular meeting is Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

