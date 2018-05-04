Senior Center celebrates April birthdays

The Vandalia Senior Center recently celebrated April birthdays. Seated left to right are C. J. Jackson, Claude Snyder, Eva Hooper, and Donna Shirley; standing left to right are Karen Mason, Fran Duell, and Judy Laughter. Thanks to Crossroads Rehab for providing the cake.

