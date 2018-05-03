Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 15

Walmart, theft, While watching a shoplifter on Walmart CCTV, I observed the defendant remove a black waist band tote from another cart which belonged to a store associate. The suspect was apprehended after she passed all points of purchase. Booked at the Montgomery County Jail.

April 16

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft.

April 17

Verizon store, aggravated robbery, On this date I was dispatched to a robbery in progress, with shots fired. Upon arrival the suspects had left in a dark colored Hyundai. Witness statements were taken and evidence was collected.

April 18

McDonald’s, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Complainant advised that he let his friend borrow his vehicle while he was at work. The suspect has failed to return the vehicle.

McDonald’s, possession of drugs, One this day, a male suspect was being disorderly at McDonald’s on North Dixie Dr. A bag of suspected cocaine was located in his wallet. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

April 19

Timberlands, forgery, reportee advised that he observed unauthorized electronic checks on his checking account.

April 20

Speedway, criminal trespass, Subject found on Speedway property after being previously trespassed.

April 21

Walmart, information only, Fire lane violation at Walmart. Passenger had small amount of marijuana and was warned. Driver warned for parking violation. Marijuana submitted for destruction.

Courtyard by Marriott, information only, Dispatched to a possible drowning in the pool. Victim was revived.

Chipotle, information only, Dispatched to Chipotle on a domestic dispute. Both parties denied any violence or threats.

Roselake, OVI, Observed traffic violation, stopped vehicle, driver discovered to be under the influence.

Persons charged or arrested

Amber Jo Hale, 33, theft (2)

Danayale A. Blair, 26, warrant arrest for assault

Sean M. Dillon, 36, theft, operating vehicle without license

Demetrius E. Johns, 52, warrant arrest for driving under suspension, failure to appear

Amanda L. Rasor, 36, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Kaleb M. Blakely, 23, drug possession, illegal conveyance of prohibited items

Rhobyn I. Waggoner, 40, criminal trespass

Rauchelle E. Littleton, 34, warrant arrest for possession of cocaine

Sandra G. Hutchinson, 52, OVI, marked lanes violation

