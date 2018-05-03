Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 15
Walmart, theft, While watching a shoplifter on Walmart CCTV, I observed the defendant remove a black waist band tote from another cart which belonged to a store associate. The suspect was apprehended after she passed all points of purchase. Booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
April 16
Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft.
April 17
Verizon store, aggravated robbery, On this date I was dispatched to a robbery in progress, with shots fired. Upon arrival the suspects had left in a dark colored Hyundai. Witness statements were taken and evidence was collected.
April 18
McDonald’s, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Complainant advised that he let his friend borrow his vehicle while he was at work. The suspect has failed to return the vehicle.
McDonald’s, possession of drugs, One this day, a male suspect was being disorderly at McDonald’s on North Dixie Dr. A bag of suspected cocaine was located in his wallet. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.
April 19
Timberlands, forgery, reportee advised that he observed unauthorized electronic checks on his checking account.
April 20
Speedway, criminal trespass, Subject found on Speedway property after being previously trespassed.
April 21
Walmart, information only, Fire lane violation at Walmart. Passenger had small amount of marijuana and was warned. Driver warned for parking violation. Marijuana submitted for destruction.
Courtyard by Marriott, information only, Dispatched to a possible drowning in the pool. Victim was revived.
Chipotle, information only, Dispatched to Chipotle on a domestic dispute. Both parties denied any violence or threats.
Roselake, OVI, Observed traffic violation, stopped vehicle, driver discovered to be under the influence.
Persons charged or arrested
Amber Jo Hale, 33, theft (2)
Danayale A. Blair, 26, warrant arrest for assault
Sean M. Dillon, 36, theft, operating vehicle without license
Demetrius E. Johns, 52, warrant arrest for driving under suspension, failure to appear
Amanda L. Rasor, 36, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Kaleb M. Blakely, 23, drug possession, illegal conveyance of prohibited items
Rhobyn I. Waggoner, 40, criminal trespass
Rauchelle E. Littleton, 34, warrant arrest for possession of cocaine
Sandra G. Hutchinson, 52, OVI, marked lanes violation
