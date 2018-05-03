Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

April 12

A resident on Inverness filed a fraud complaint after getting a phone call from someone claiming to be a federal grant agent. The “agent” stated the victim would receive a large sum of money through a federal grant if she committed a small transaction through Western Union. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Spartan Ave. reported that she was selling a vehicle to a friend who refused to pay. The investigation continues.

April 13

A complainant came to the police department and reported that an unauthorized charge appeared on his credit card. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Knights Inn, the driver was cited for driving under suspension and the vehicle towed for fictitious plates.

George Davis II was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the county jail.

April 14

An officer was dispatched to Scene 75 on the report of a possible domestic violence. Investigation revealed no primary aggressor and no obvious signs of injury. No further action required.

Jeffrey Molesky was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct after an incident on W. Alkaline Springs Rd. following a traffic crash investigation. He was taken to the county jail.

After police responded to an address on Imperial Court, Jacob Graham was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for probation violation on an original charge of OVI. He posted bond at the police department.

April 15

Christopher Smith was arrested for domestic violence after an incident at the Super 8 Motel. Smith was also found to have warrants out of Montgomery County for failure to apply on an original charge of driving under suspension and Miami County for probation violation on an original charge of OVI. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Deveion T. Loveless was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Timberlake Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

Tyler Litchfield was issued a summons for marijuana possession after being stopped for speeding on E. National Road near Ranchview.

April 16

An officer was dispatched to an address on S. Dixie Drive on the report of a fraud. The complainant reported that a computer repair company told her they owed her a refund and accessed her online bank account and deposited an amount larger than the refund. The male suspect asked her to buy Walmart gift cards which she refused to do. The deposit disappeared from her account. The investigation continues.

MidUSA Credit Union reported a counterfeit $50 bill which had been in their possession for some time. The investigation continues.

A 17-year old juvenile was arrested on a probation violation after running away and going to Kentucky. He mother found her and took her to the Juvenile Detention Center.

April 17

A resident on S. Tionda Drive reported that he found dents in his vehicle after it was parked on the street overnight. The investigation continues.

