May events at Aullwood Audubon Center

BUTLER TWP. — May is a beautiful month to visit Aullwood with many spring wildflowers in the woodlands, prairies, and meadows! Join us on a Thursday morning Discovery Walk to see and hear the migrating birds. See baby animals frolic at Farm Babies Fest!

Avian Art Contest Exhibit

Through May 19, artwork from the Aullwood Avian Art Contest is on display in the Marie S. Aull Education Center in the auditorium. The exhibit includes art work from Brookeville Elementary School, John Hole Elementary School and Ruskin PreK-6 School. We want to extend a special thanks to art teachers Becky Dunn, Robin Klass, Kym Beasley and all the other teachers who worked so hard to make this project so special. The Avian Art Contest is sponsored by the family of the late Robert L. Marquardt in memory of Enid Marquardt, a teacher for 30 years in the Dayton school system. This beautiful exhibit should not be missed! (Center)

*Summer Earth Adventures 2018

Aullwood’s famous Summer Earth Adventures are coming soon! Our theme this year is “The Aullwood Effect”! Build a beaver dam, search for tiny bugs and other aquatic critters in ponds and streams or learn how to keep our Earth green and clean! Help with animal care at the farm, learn how to cook with produce from the garden, or create some nature-themed artwork! 2018 is the “Year of the Bird”. We will celebrate birds by learning about them and also by helping them. The Aullwood Effect is the idea that birds passing over our beautiful, green and lush property will stop by for the day to explore, eat, and perhaps catch the eye of a hiker. During these Summer Earth Adventure sessions we will spend time in the prairie looking for big grasshoppers, stick our hands deep in the mud to find frogs, or wade in the streams to find crayfish the same way birds do.

Class themes are developed around the child’s age and abilities and include hands-on activities, crafts, and games for children age 2 through 8th grade. Children attend weekly classes – topics and hours vary. The schedule of classes is available now.

The 2018 Summer Earth Adventure classes will be held the following weeks:

Session 1: June 11 – 15 Session 5: July 16 – 20

Session 2: June 18 – 21 Session 6: July 23 – 27

Session 3: June 25 – 29 Session 7: July 30 – August 3

Session 4: July 9 – 13 Session 8: August 6 – 10

To register for classes call Aullwood at 937-890-7360 or complete the registration form in the Summer Earth Adventures brochure, available at both the Farm and the Center. Classes fill up quickly so register now! Have you aged out of Summer Earth Adventures classes but still want to be involved in the program? Aullwood is seeking volunteer assistants (ages 14 and up) to help with Summer Earth Adventures. Volunteer assistants lend a hand with a variety of tasks to help the teacher provide an exciting class for the youngsters attending.

Please contact Nenita Lapitan at nlapitan@audubon.org or call 937-890-7360 ext. 223 if you are interested in helping out this year.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, May 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the spring landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $7.00. (Center)

*Aullwood Farm Babies Fest

Pet a lamb, watch a baby chick and visit the playful goats at Aullwood’s annual Farm Babies Fest! This family-friendly event is held on Saturday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. Admission for the festival is only $10 per car! Enjoy hands-on demonstrations and exhibits, homespun farm crafts, 50/ 50 raffle, delicious food and lots of baby farm animals! Enter to win a beautiful Coca-Cola 26” Huffy bicycle thanks to our friends at Waffle House!

Savor local, delicious meats from the farm at Aullwood’s food booth including bratwurst and barbeque pork. Indulge in a wide variety of treats from sugar waffles, kettle corn, brick oven pizza, lemon shake-ups, goodies at the bake sale booth and Graeter’s Ice Cream!

Meet many furry friends from K-9 Companions, Team Greyhound Adoption of Ohio, Gem City Dog Obedience Club and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Visit the Greenview Garden Club to purchase herbs and flowers to brighten up your backyard. Inside the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center, learn about Aullwood’s Head Start Nature/Farm Preschool and check out all the vendors, libraries and activities in the auditorium.

Enjoy adventures on the farm with a draft horse or tractor drawn wagon ride, or create crafts and play games in the children’s activity area. Learn about blacksmithing, beekeeping and pond life. Visit the century-old Bank Barn at 11:00 a.m. for duck tales and call ducks with Ed Marrinan. Join Chris Rowlands, Aullwood’s Outreach Naturalist, and his farmyard friends to sing humorous songs at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. At 1:00 pm, the Miami Valley Dance Council Square Dancers will be performing and inviting audience members to join in with them. Interact with Aullwood’s wild animals at the “Wildlife Wonders” show at 3:00 p.m. Come have a hollerin’ good time!

Farm Babies Fest is sponsored by S.J. Meyer & Associates, Inc., Choice Comfort Services, and David Yenney State Farm Insurance and Financial Services. (Farm)

Feathered Frenzy Walk

Sunday, May 26 starting at 2:30 p.m. join us for a fun bird adventure as we hike around Aullwood’s habitats seeking our feathered friends. Keep your eyes and ears open for the migrants that have returned to spend the summer at Aullwood. Bring your binoculars! (Center)

Aullwood joins the Blue Star Museums 2018

Aullwood has once again joined an innovative program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families – Blue Star Museums 2018. Through this program Aullwood will show our support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active duty member or spouse may bring up to 5 family members from May 29, 2018 until September 2, 2018.

More than 2000 museums across the country, from fine arts museums to science and nature centers and historic sites, are participating. Blue Star Museums provides the gift of an outstanding museum experience to thousands of military families. The program strengthens both museums and military communities and says thank you to military personnel who give so much! See the list of museums at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_Goats.jpeg