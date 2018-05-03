What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Senior Art Show

Our Butler Art Department and our talented students of Butler High School cordially invite you to view the 2018 Butler Senior Art Show featuring the magnificent art talents of Allison Baker, Lauren Davis, Adam Doria, Courtney Kessler, Kailyn Larger, Jalyn Love, Jessica Sacks and Megan Zins. The exhibit in our school atrium remains on display until Wednesday, May 2.

New Music Course offered at Butler

A new music course has just been added for next school year: Class Piano. This course is designed for students who wish to develop basic piano playing skills or expand upon their existing skills. Time in class will be spent both on and off the keyboards. While playing, students will be working individually and in small groups to master the techniques of playing and to learn assigned pieces of literature appropriate for their skill level. Time will also be spent learning basic music notation and theory. The class will be limited to 16 students due to the new keyboarding hardware that will be installed in one of our computer labs. Students who have an interest in this class should see their counselor this week to adjust their course requests.

Driver’s Education Classes

Applications and payment are now being accepted for the next AAA Driving School drivers’ education classes which will be at Butler from May 29 to June 5, 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. each day. The cost of the full program is $399, which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates/times in May when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment. Plan to apply early; the April class filled up quickly!

Student Art Contest & Exhibit

The Student Art Contest & Exhibit is a free contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council and the Randall Residence to encourage creativity, imagination and fun! Artwork should align with this year’s challenge, “What if?… ” The contest is open to students in Tipp City and neighboring communities. The Reception and Awards Ceremony, complete with heavy hors d’oeuvres, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5 at the Randall Residence, 6400 S County Road 25A, Tipp City, Ohio. Exhibit will be on display from June 1 – July 7 and is open to the public. Visit https://bit.ly/2HuhL8v for additional information and exhibit entry form.

