Local Scouts benefit Food Pantry

VANDALIA — Scouts from Troop 466 and Troop 307 collected about 2,000 food items that were donated directly to the Vandalia Butler Food Pantry on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

As part of the annual Scouting for Food drive, the scouts dropped off orange door tags to local homes on the previous Saturday to remind residents of the opportunity to help their community. The two troops are part of the Miami Valley District which has a goal this year of collecting over 100,000 pounds of food to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

Boy Scouts from Troop 307 delivered food to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry as part of the Scouting for Food program. Boy Scouts from Troop 466 delivered food to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry as part of the Scouting for Food program.