Demmitt students receive free shoes

VANDALIA — Members of the Morton Middle School National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) traveled to Demmitt Elementary School last week as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless initiative.

Morton students were paired up as buddies with students from Demmitt as nearly 200 students in Pre-Kindergarten to third grade were outfitted with properly fitting shoes.

“Students are often in shoes that are too small or too big or falling apart and therefore in desperate need of clean socks and shoes,” said NJHS advisor Amy Stein. “Each child that enters the gymnasium is greeted by a team consisting of an adult volunteer and student who will measure them, help them put on new socks, and fit them with a new pair of shoes that allows them to run and play in comfort and confidence. The goal is to give each student a pair of shoes that fits and allows room to grow. The end result is smiles from ear to ear from both the students and volunteers.”

Begun by Kris Horlacher, Shoes 4 the Shoeless is a local non-profit that provides correctly fitting new gym shoes and socks to Dayton area children in need.

Nearly 200 pairs of shoes were distributed to students at Demmitt Elementary School as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless program. Contributed photo Members of the Morton Middle School National Junior Honor Society paired up with Demmitt Elementary students as they were fitted with shoes. Contributed photo

