Senior Expressions enjoy successful season

VANDALIA — The Senior Expressions Dancers wrapped up their solo/trio and team season with dozens of awards and titles for their six group routines as well as individual competition. These dancers have been competing in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana since February.

Some of their highlights include NEXSTAR of Dayton being named the elite contemporary champions as well as choreography award going to Samantha Romano for Elite Jazz. Five Cover Model awards were handed out of three days and two going to our Sydney Lawler and Anna Sciarretti. Solo first places for the 6-12 grade senior dancers were; Maritza Scott, Sydney Lawler and Logan Druck. Power Pak going to Avery Gunderson, Anna Sciarretti, Logan Druck, Taryn Smith, Taylor Dietz, Sydney Lawler, Scarlett Mattice and Kiersten McBride. Special Award going to Haleigh Gross for Incredible Interpretation.

GROOVE National Talent Competition in Columbus resulted in the entire Dance Expressions Studio & staff being awarded the Studio of Excellence Award. The senior Contemporary routine, Tick of the Clock along with Jazz, We Found Love were both awarded first overall in their size divisions. Senior Hip Hop was nominated for an Industry Award to be concluded at the end of the season.

Individual awards went to Avery Gunderson and Trio of Gunderson, Sciarretti and Lawler. Special Awards to Taryn Smith (Fabulous Turns) and Heather McBride (Breath of Fresh Air). BRAVO in Indianapolis was their final studio event. Category top placements went to to their open routine (Slumber Party) with a creative concept award for Director Lori Downey and contemporary routine (Tick of the Clock) and a choreography award for Amy Jones. The All Ages routine comprised of 6-12th graders was first in the teen division. Their senior Hip Hop routine received a Standing Ovation/Entertainment award from the judges.

The Senior jazz routine (Ruby Blue) was the small group overall winner and a choreography award for the six performers that created the piece. A huge feat for Avery Gunderson, Sally Slaton, Emma Ney, Taryn Smith, Julia Staub and Haleigh Gross. Trio of Kiersten McBride, Scarlett Mattice & Carlee Schroder were junior trio champs and Sciarretti, Gunderson and Lawler accepted a first overall in senior division and choreography award for Amy Jones. Individual awards went to Katie Landis, first overall in novice age 12-14 year olds. Taryn Smith and Avery Gunderson were both selected awarded scholarships for a Chicago week long summer intensive as well as a dance swag bag of dancewear.

At their various Showcase America sponsored contests the senior Hip Hop routine ironically called Unstoppable, choreographed by Lauren Daidone was undefeated. Captain Avery Gunderson ranked a top rating at every contest and was a Captain of the Day at the Dayton Regional. During the National contest in Kentucky, Martiza Scott kicked off the solo portion of the event by winning the gold medal in the junior division. The team then walked away with a silver medal on Saturday for their Open routine and a gold medal for their Contemporary routine. Their top 3 scores made it to the Best of the Best championships on Sunday where all were in the Top Ten. Contemporary was awarded runner-up in the final event. The small group Ruby Blue was awarded first in a separate championship and asked to return Sunday evening for an exhibition.

Several of the individuals will compete as soloists at the NEXSTAR Nationals to be held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in July.

The Senior Expressions dancers have been competing since February and recently wrapped up another successful season. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_SeniorExpressions.jpeg The Senior Expressions dancers have been competing since February and recently wrapped up another successful season.