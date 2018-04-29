What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Spring Blood Drive

Butler High School will hold its Spring Blood Drive for the Community Blood Center will be on May 4. Registration starts Wednesday, Apr. 18 during lunch and continues until April 27. Donors must be 16 and turn in all forms.

Spring Food Drive

Continuing until Friday, May 4, our National Honor Society is sponsoring our annual Spring Food Drive to help the food pantry. It’s basically the only contribution the organization receives during spring and summer. Parents, please help as your daughter/son gathers any non-perishable food/household items for the drive.

Student Art Contest & Exhibit

The Student Art Contest & Exhibit is a free contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council and the Randall Residence to encourage creativity, imagination and fun! Artwork should align with this year’s challenge, “What if?… ” The contest is open to students in Tipp City and neighboring communities. The Reception and Awards Ceremony, complete with heavy hors d’oeuvres, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5 at the Randall Residence, 6400 S County Road 25A, Tipp City, Ohio. Exhibit will be on display from June 1 – July 7 and is open to the public. Visit https://bit.ly/2HuhL8v for additional information and exhibit entry form.

Drive 4 UR School

Our Butler Athletic Boosters invite all parents, family and friends to support our Butler student-athletes, cheerleaders and coaches by driving a car at the Beau Townsend Ford “Drive 4 UR School” event on Saturday, May 5 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at our Butler stadium parking lot. Our Boosters will receive $20 from Ford for each drive. No obligation, no pressure, no cost to drive a car. Must be 21 years old. One driver per address.

Mulch Madness

Don’t miss out on Mulch Madness! Order by Monday, April 23. Our Butler Football program is selling high quality, double-processed bags of black mulch for $4 each. For more information or to place an order, email AviatorFootball@yahoo.com. Free Delivery on May 5 (rain or shine) to all Vandalia and Butler Township addresses (10 bags minimum). They will place the bags anywhere you would like. Or, you can pick up your order at school on May 5.

Thank you for contributions to After Prom

A huge thank you to all of our parents and after-prom committee who planned, organized, secured donations and ran an outstanding After-Prom for our seniors and juniors. How special to see all of our students enjoying a wonderful event of games, food, laughter, fun and so many prizes! They really appreciated your outstanding work and loving efforts! You are truly amazing! Also, we wish to extend a great big shout-out to the many businesses of the City of Vandalia and Butler Township who donated prizes for the evening. Congratulations to all of the prize winners and to Cassie Black, the winner of the car, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Larry Taylor and Beau Townsend Ford.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_VB-3.jpg