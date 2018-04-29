What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Kids Night Out

Children will have a blast participating in all the activities the Vandalia Recreation Center has to offer plus additional games and crafts. Remember to bring a bathing suit and towel. Event will be held on Friday, May 4 from 6:00-9:45 p.m. The program is for children 6-12 years old. The early bird fee is $12 Resident/VRC Member and $15 for Non-Resident. You must sign up by 9 p.m the Wednesday prior to the event to receive the discounted fee. Otherwise the fee increases $5.

Mom & Me Fairy Princess Party

All princesses and special guest are encouraged to dress up in their fairy princess costume. Participants will create a special secret garden, decorate cookies, enjoy snacks, and at the end receive their fairy princess wings. The program is for children 2-6 years old. The cost is $20 Resident / VRC Member Couple and $23 Non-Resident Couple. The event will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 11:00a-12:30p at the Vandalia Senior Center. You must pre-register for this event.

Free Wall Night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, May 15 from 5-7 p.m.

CampREC registration going on now

Kids, are you ready for fun, fun, and more fun this summer? Come to CampREC (Recreate, Educate & Create) at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Each week is themed for maximum summer excitement and includes a variety of activities. Children will participate in swimming, climbing wall, field trips, presentations, activities in nature, crafts and recreational games. Grades 1-6 for the Fall 2018-2019 school year. Camp will begin on Tuesday, May 29 and run through Friday, August 17. New for 2018 – Camp runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with structured activities during that time. Free extended hours available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Camp REC Open House

Please join us on Wednesday, May 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for our 2017 Camp REC open house. Meet our staff who will be on hand to answer any questions you have. Tour the facility and see where you children will spend their summer. We hope to see you there.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

