Troop 307 to hold annual spaghetti dinner

VANDALIA — Boy Scout Troop 307 will host its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377. This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Scouts from the troop will be taking orders, preparing the meal, and serving their guests.

In addition to the dinner, a silent auction will offer items donated from local businesses and individuals. Scouts from the troop will also offer services and goods to be auctioned. Funds raised from the dinner and auction will benefit the troop and the individual scouts. Tickets are available for $5 per person or $20 for a family of five and can be purchased from Troop 307 scouts. For further information, contact Louis Wright at (937) 478-7964.

Boy Scout Troop 307 will hold its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_DSCN7863.jpg Boy Scout Troop 307 will hold its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12. Contributed photo Boy Scout Troop 307 will hold its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_DSCN7869.jpg Boy Scout Troop 307 will hold its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12. Contributed photo