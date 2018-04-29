Community Calendar

Butler Township to hold public hearing

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees will hold a public hearing to discuss regulation of massage establishments in Butler Township. The public hearings will be held at the Township Meeting Hall, 3780 Little York Road, on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached by the Board and Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

National Day of Prayer breakfast slated

VANDALIA — A National Day of Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 7 – 8:30 a.m. at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 140 Elva Ct. Vandalia. Please join local pastors and others as we pray for our country. Music will be led by local Christian artist Lee Behnken. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. RSVP to Brenda at (937) 898-8811 or online at clcdayton.com/register. There is no charge for the breakfast.

Drive one 4UR School

VANDALIA — The Butler Athletic Boosters invite you as well as all 18 year old students, family, and friends to support Butler athletes, cheerleaders, and coaches by taking a test drive on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Test drives will be held in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. There is no obligation and no pressure. There is no cost to drive a car and there can only be one driver per address. The Athletic Boosters receive $20 per test drive up to $6,000. The fundraiser is sponsored by Beau Townsend Ford.

Parade entries being taken

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the 2018 Air Show Parade which will be held on Friday, June 22 rain or shine. Placement in the parade is based on the order in which registration is received. Forms can be found on the Chamber website.

Registration must be received by May 1. For more information, call the Chamber at 898-5351.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information. There will be no meeting on March 27.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Calendar-2.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.