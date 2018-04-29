Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 8

Honeycutt, domestic violence, Domestic violence at residence between live in partners.

Days Inn, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Subject had permission to drive vehicle to store to obtain some clothing for a funeral. Subject has not returned with the vehicle 48 hours later.

Sam’s Club, theft, Suspect stole the rear license plate from a vehicle parked at Sam’s Club and replaced it with another likely stolen license plate that had not been reported yet.

April 9

Submarine House, felonious assault, Felonious assault at Submarine House.

April 10

Benchwood Road, possession of marijuana, Traffic stop for no lights. Driver had less than 100 grams of marijuana in vehicle.

Peters Pike, possession of marijuana, I stopped two vehicles for speed with one following too closely. One driver was found to possess marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Kings World Academy, endangering children, Responded to Kings World Academy on a report of a child who had walked out. The daycare provider was charged with child endangering.

Honeycutt, domestic violence, responded to domestic violence between boyfriend and girlfriend.

Submarine House, assault, Assault complaint that occurred several days ago at Submarine House.

April 11

Little York at North Dixie, OVI, Traffic stop for reckless operation and lanes of travel. Driver found to be impaired and under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Second vehicle fled from officers.

Walmart, theft, two suspects removed merchandise from Walmart without paying. One suspect was found to be in possession of brass knuckles.

April 13

Miller Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia, Stopped a vehicle due to suspicious activity. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Bob Evans, theft of motor vehicle, Vehicle taken from business. Keys were left in the vehicle. No suspect.

Fountain View Drive, identity fraud, Complainant reporting fraudulent activity on his bank account.

April 14

Wing’s Sports Bar, theft, Vehicle was left unlocked at Wing’s Sports Bar and several items were stolen from the vehicle. There are no known suspects at this time.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a report of a theft.

Taco Bell, information only, Suspicious vehicle in Taco Bell lot. Confiscated subject’s driver’s license on behalf of BMV and returned it to them.

Persons charged or arrested

Aliyah M. Ogletree, 21, warrant arrest for probation violation

Keith L. Hall, 48, domestic violence

Raven Newton, 21, warrant arrest for driving under suspicion

Wail Souisri, 19, possession of marijuana, failure to light vehicle

Dana L. Davis, 37, assured clear distance, drug paraphernalia, speeding, possession of marijuana

Richard B. McCullough, 54, theft

Atlantes L. Ruffin, 39, endangering children

Charles Aguilar, Jr., 40, domestic violence

David L. Smith, 36, reckless operation, OVI, marked lanes violation

Larry N. Stacey, 35, possession of controlled substance

Brianna N. Patterson, 21, theft

Virginea N. Lee, 19, theft, carrying concealed weapon, warrant for theft without consent

Sherrone M. Cord, 39, warrants (2) for to appear

James W. L. Perkins, 21, domestic violence

Tiffany A. Lewis, 35, theft

Katie Boggs, 24, theft

Nathaniel Parker, 29, theft

Timothy C. Lewis, 34, theft

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

