Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

April 5

Terry W. Miller was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop for speeding on S. Dixie Drive. He was released to a family member.

An officer responded to Dairy Queen on the report of an unconscious female. She was administered a dose of Narcan and transported to the hospital.

Sherrone Cord was arrested for criminal trespass after refusing to leave the Knights Inn after several requests. He was also issued a letter of trespass to stay off the property. He was issued a summons.

A complainant reported that he discovered someone attempted to open an account at Check into Cash after an alert from Credit Karma. He called Check into Cash and cancelled the application. The investigation continues.

April 6

A complainant reported a sexual imposition by a coworker who she states has been sexually harassing her for months. All incidents occurred at work. The case was referred to a detective for further investigation.

April 7

Officers responded to the Walmart on York Commons Blvd. for mutual aid on the report of a large fight. They assisted two Butler Township officers in taking a female into custody.

Zachary Hitchcock was cited for disorderly conduct/loud music after an incident on Imperial Court.

April 8

Two male suspects were caught stealing at Kroger on Northwoods. The males fled the scene in an older Dodge or Chrysler sedan that had stolen plates that do not belong to the vehicle. The investigation continues.

A resident hired an individual to perform work on his vehicle and purchased a tool kit specifically for the job and paid the individual $3,500. The person broke down the engine and has not returned and will no longer answer the complainant’s phone calls. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported she lost her wallet while dining at Red Robin Restaurant on Miller Lane. No one turned in the wallet. Credit cards were cancelled and her driver’s license was entered into LEADS as stolen.

Aaron Storost was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear on an original charge of larceny. He was taken to the county jail.

The manager of Knights Inn turned in a box left behind by a customer which contained suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. The items were placed in the property room.

April 10

A complainant reported that she lost a ring at Red Robin Restaurant on Miller Lane. She states she was told by an employee that it was found by another employee, but is being told the ring had not been located. There are no witnesses or suspects. The investigation continues.

James Farley was arrested for OVI after a witness called dispatch to report his car nearly having an accident at the Shell gas station and driving south on Helke Road. The officer transported Farley home.

April 11

A resident reported a fraud involving the purchase of anti-virus software that occurred in January. The complainant was overpaid in a refund and purchased $4,500 in Walmart gift cards and gave them to a known person. The cards had already been used and the incident was reported to the victim’s financial institution.

An officer responded to Vandalia Range and Armory on the report of suspicious activity around the shop during closed business hours. The investigation continues.

Joseph Airport Toyota reported a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from the parking lot overnight. The investigation continues.

April 12

An Ohio State Trooper brought Brielle West to the department for an Intoxilyzer test. West tested .81% BAC and stayed in the custody of the trooper the entire time.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

