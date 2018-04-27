Vandalia Civil Service Commission to meet

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Civil Service Commission will meet Monday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m. in the large conference Room of the Municipal Building, 333 J.E. Bohanan Drive.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider the placement of candidates on Provisional Eligibility Registers for:
- Public Works Technician
- Custodial Supervisor
- Mechanic
and the removal of candidates from Eligibility Registers for:
- Police Officer
- Public Safety Specialist and
- Firefighter/Paramedic/Fire Inspector
