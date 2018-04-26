Althouse to be Vandalia Police Chief

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has promoted Kurt Althouse to Police Chief. Althouse will be sworn in Friday morning at the Municipal Building.

Althouse has been serving as Acting Chief since the unexpected death of long-time Chief Doug Knight.

“We are fortunate to have Kurt’s leadership to carry the Vandalia Police Division forward and maintain our department’s standard of excellence,” said City Manager Jon Crusey.

Althouse is a native of Tipp City and spent 22 years in the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office before being appointed as a lieutenant in Vandalia in 2014.

Having earned his associate’s degree in Police Science from Sinclair Community College, Kurt began his public safety career as an emergency dispatcher at the Englewood Police Department. He accepted a dispatching position at Montgomery County in 1992 and transferred to Road Patrol in 1994. He was then assigned as an Inspectional Services Unit Detective from 1999 to 2000 before being promoted to a supervisory post. From 2000 to 2014, Kurt served as sergeant in the Jail Division, Court Services, Regional Communication Center, Forensic Services Unit, Administration and Road Patrol, working simultaneously to earn his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.

He has been a state-certified instructor and commander with the Ohio Peace Officers’ Training Academy since 2003.

Since coming to the City of Vandalia, Kurt graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 268 and the Police Executive Leadership College. He is a member of the International and Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police as well holding several other professional law enforcement affiliations and serving as a board member and secretary of the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club and member of the Butler High School Advisory Committee.

Kurt has three sons, Justin, Jeremy and Jaden, as well as his fiancée, Andrea Blair.

Darrell Wacker can be reached at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

