VANDALIA — Vandalia Family Care, located at One W. National Road has relocated to 55 Elva Court in Vandalia. The practice, which is a part of Premier Physician Network, includes Joseph Allen, MD, Sari Bright, FNP and Sara Wilson, FNP.

The office is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 937-208-7776.

Joseph Allen, MD http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Allen-Joseph.jpg Joseph Allen, MD Contributed photo