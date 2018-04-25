Vandalia-Butler honors State competitors

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City Schools recognized several winter sports athletes and presented them with Aviator Achievement Awards on Tuesday night during the Board of Education meeting.

“I’m thrilled today to see so many of our students here to be honored for their accomplishments,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “Success breeds success because when you work hard, dedicate yourself to something you are passionate about, you are good at, and you believe in, and its especially rewarding when you can celebrate as a team. We hope to see many more in the district whether they are on the athletic field, band competitions, science competitions, whatever the case may be, we want to see our students working together and achieving at high levels.”

Athletes in boys bowling, girls bowling, boy’s swimming, and wrestling were honored as state qualifiers and, in the case of Drew Sacks, being the individual state champion in bowling.

Those receiving Aviator Achievement Awards were:

Boys Bowling

State qualifiers as a team

Noah Detrick – Fifth overall at State, First Team All-State

Ben French

Drew Sacks – State Champion

Paul Sacks

Aaron Seelbaugh

Jacob Smith

Will Yeary

Steve Sacks, Head Coach – GWOC American Coach of the Year

Girls Bowling

State qualifiers as a team (first in school history)

Lauren Davis

Emily Gabert

Becca Helke

Amanda Jackson

Jessica Sacks

Alissa Spieles

Steve Sacks, Head Coach

Boys Swimming

Matt Brunsky

Brendan Shanahan

Jacob Staley

Colin Wolfe

Kenneth Stiles, Head Coach

Wrestling

Division I Mat Poll for second year in a row (#1 Division wresting team in the Greater Dayton area); Won GWOC North for third consecutive year; Won overall GWOC Championship for second consecutive year

Nick Coyle

Logan Hoskins

Jansen Love

Jestin Love

Ronnie Pietro – Fourth at state, four-time state placer

Mark Peck, Head Coach – GWOC American Coach of the Year; GMVWA Coach of the Year;

GMVWA Coaching Staff of the Year

Assistant Coaches Kelly Stevens & Phil Plummer – GMVWA Coaching Staff of the Year

Butler wrestler Ronnie Pietro, third from left, was honored for placing fourth at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament and also for being a four-time State placer. He is pictured with coaches, left to right, Phil Plummer, Mark Peck, and Kelly Stevens. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_317-2.jpg Butler wrestler Ronnie Pietro, third from left, was honored for placing fourth at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament and also for being a four-time State placer. He is pictured with coaches, left to right, Phil Plummer, Mark Peck, and Kelly Stevens. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler’s Drew Sacks, center, was the individual State Champion in bowling. He is pictured with coaches Steve Sacks (left) and Jeff Rezabek (right). http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_319-2.jpg Butler’s Drew Sacks, center, was the individual State Champion in bowling. He is pictured with coaches Steve Sacks (left) and Jeff Rezabek (right). Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler bowler Noah Detrick, center, placed fifth at the OHSAA State Bowling Tournament and was named First Team All-State. He is pictured with coaches Steve Sacks (left) and Jeff Rezabek. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_321-2.jpg Butler bowler Noah Detrick, center, placed fifth at the OHSAA State Bowling Tournament and was named First Team All-State. He is pictured with coaches Steve Sacks (left) and Jeff Rezabek. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler High School winter sports athletes who qualified for State competition in boys and girls bowling, swimming, and wrestling were presented Aviator Achievement Awards during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_313-2.jpg Butler High School winter sports athletes who qualified for State competition in boys and girls bowling, swimming, and wrestling were presented Aviator Achievement Awards during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

