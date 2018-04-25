Vandalia-Butler honors State competitors

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City Schools recognized several winter sports athletes and presented them with Aviator Achievement Awards on Tuesday night during the Board of Education meeting.
“I’m thrilled today to see so many of our students here to be honored for their accomplishments,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “Success breeds success because when you work hard, dedicate yourself to something you are passionate about, you are good at, and you believe in, and its especially rewarding when you can celebrate as a team. We hope to see many more in the district whether they are on the athletic field, band competitions, science competitions, whatever the case may be, we want to see our students working together and achieving at high levels.”
Athletes in boys bowling, girls bowling, boy’s swimming, and wrestling were honored as state qualifiers and, in the case of Drew Sacks, being the individual state champion in bowling.
Those receiving Aviator Achievement Awards were:
Boys Bowling
State qualifiers as a team
Noah Detrick – Fifth overall at State, First Team All-State
Ben French
Drew Sacks – State Champion
Paul Sacks
Aaron Seelbaugh
Jacob Smith
Will Yeary
Steve Sacks, Head Coach – GWOC American Coach of the Year
Girls Bowling
State qualifiers as a team (first in school history)
Lauren Davis
Emily Gabert
Becca Helke
Amanda Jackson
Jessica Sacks
Alissa Spieles
Steve Sacks, Head Coach
Boys Swimming
Matt Brunsky
Brendan Shanahan
Jacob Staley
Colin Wolfe
Kenneth Stiles, Head Coach
Wrestling
Division I Mat Poll for second year in a row (#1 Division wresting team in the Greater Dayton area); Won GWOC North for third consecutive year; Won overall GWOC Championship for second consecutive year
Nick Coyle
Logan Hoskins
Jansen Love
Jestin Love
Ronnie Pietro – Fourth at state, four-time state placer
Mark Peck, Head Coach – GWOC American Coach of the Year; GMVWA Coach of the Year;
GMVWA Coaching Staff of the Year
Assistant Coaches Kelly Stevens & Phil Plummer – GMVWA Coaching Staff of the Year
