Vandalia-Butler Schools earn Auditor of State award

A recent financial audit of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The school district’s excellent record keeping has qualified it for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“Taxpayers expect accurate financial records from their local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “The Vandalia-Butler City School District’s dedication to accountability is evident.”

“This award puts the Vandalia-Butler School District in a very select group,” said Joe Braden, who serves as Auditor of State Dave Yost’s West Regional Liaison. “The Auditor of State audits over 5,900 governmental entities and only 3-5 percent of them earn this award each year.”

Vandalia-Butler City Schools Treasurer Eric Beavers thanked Assistant Treasurer LeighAnne Snow, Payroll Coordinator Kari Magill, and Fiscal Support Analyst Lori Stutz.

“Without my team, we could not accomplish this,” he said. “Without this team I couldn’t do what I do each and every day. They really are the boots on the ground that take my vision and my processes and make sure they are followed.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report); the audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings or questioned costs; and the entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

Ethics referrals

Questioned costs less than $10,000

Lack of timely report submission

Reconciliation

Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

Findings for recovery less than $100

Public meetings or public records

There can also be no other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

Auditor of State West Regional Liaison Joe Braden (left) presented the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to Vandalia-Butler City Schools Treasurer Eric Beavers during the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Beavers.jpg Auditor of State West Regional Liaison Joe Braden (left) presented the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to Vandalia-Butler City Schools Treasurer Eric Beavers during the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest.com

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

