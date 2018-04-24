Butler Township seeks seasonal employees

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Service Department is seeking candidates for seasonal employment for grass cutting & road maintenance. Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, be 18 years old and have valid Ohio driver’s license. Pay rate is $10 to $12 per hour, depending on experience. Physical and drug screen required. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Applications must be submitted to Erika Vogel, Township Administrator by April 30, 2018 at evogel@butlertownship.com.

An application can be found at www.butlertownship.com.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_TownshipLogo-1.jpeg