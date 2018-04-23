Albezreh wins BBB Integrity award

DAYTON — Butler High School senior Jenna Albezreh has been named a recipient of the Dayton Power and Light Company Students of Integrity award. The award is presented by the Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics.

The award, in its 16th year, recognizes high school seniors in the Miami Valley who exemplify strong ethics and integrity. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 8 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

“Described as an ‘amazing young person in all ways,’ Jenna Albezreh is a young woman with far-reaching ideas. Jenna is active in the Chess Club, National Honor Society (NHS), Debate Team, Drama Club and is Student Body President for her senior year,” said the BBB. “She was the volunteer coordinator for the TEDx Dayton Youth event and has been an invited speaker at the International Network of Museums for Peace Conference in Belfast, Ireland. Jenna is a founding member of Faith In Us, a teen interfaith art initiative. Jenna has been accepted to both Harvard College and University of California, Berkley.”

The honorees were selected by independent judges who chose from 53 applicants from 35 different high schools.

“DP&L’s Students of Integrity awards proudly recognize these five Miami Valley students who personify ethics through their leadership, community service and academic perseverance,” said Craig Jackson president and CEO of DP&L. “We are impressed by their achievements and hopeful they will continue making a lasting difference in our community.”

Integrity is vital to Better Business Bureau’s mission of promoting ethics in the marketplace. For that reason, BBB believes in honoring and identifying young people who exhibit strength of character. By bringing young adults to the forefront, BBB is closing the loop on what it takes to be a successful and contributing community leader, whether in business, nonprofit or individual.

“The Miami Valley has long been the land of innovators, an incubator of ideas born out of a dedication to hard work and ingenuity,” said BBB’s . The students we are honoring continue the legacy by committing themselves to education, community service and activities of impact that lead to the continual evolution of our region. They exemplify integrity in every aspect of their journey towards success.”

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

