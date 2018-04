Mark Miller from MONCO spoke to the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club on Tuesday. MONCO enterprises has focused on employing adults with developmental disabilities in the Miami Valley for more that 47 years.

Mark Miller from MONCO spoke to the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club on Tuesday. MONCO enterprises has focused on employing adults with developmental disabilities in the Miami Valley for more that 47 years. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Optimist.jpeg Mark Miller from MONCO spoke to the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club on Tuesday. MONCO enterprises has focused on employing adults with developmental disabilities in the Miami Valley for more that 47 years. Contributed photo