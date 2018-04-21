Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 27

A vacant home on Kirkwood Drive was burglarized by two unknown white males who loaded items into a Chevy Impala with unknown registration. Due to so many items in the basement, it was unknown what was stolen. The investigation continues.

Daniel Jones was arrested on a warrant out of Butler Township for assault. Custody was transferred to a Butler Township Police Officer.

Officers responded to an address on Helke Road on the report of a breaking and entering. Officers found the front door glass smashed. The emergency contact secured the building. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was found to be stolen out of New Carlisle while performing routine registration checks at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue. The vehicle was towed at the request of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

A television was reported stolen from a room at the Knights Inn. The room registration did not match the description on the ID of the renter. The investigation continues.

March 28

Thomas MacDonald was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Municipal Court West Division for violation of a protection order after a traffic stop on N. Dixie Drive. MacDonald was transported to the county jail.

While checking a vacant house on N. Tionda Drive, an officer discovered a window had been forced open. The investigation continues.

A juvenile female was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center for domestic violence after an incident on Grosbeck Street.

April 4

Nikole Sheley was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kirkwood Drive. She was transported to the county jail.

A 15-year old juvenile was reported as missing after her grandmother reported she left and had not returned.

An officer checked a house on Kirkwood Drive and found it to be broken into. The investigation continues.

March 29

Gregory Rosengarten was arrested for domestic violence/threats after police were called to an address on Stonequarry Road. He was taken to the county jail.

The Hawthorne Suites reported that a male broke a window at the hotel causing $500 in damage. The investigation continues.

After a complainant reported that a truck hit her vehicle while parked at Christy’s Pizza and left the scene, police tracked the vehicle to an address in Troy. The victim and suspect resolved the incident after exchanging insurance information.

A 16-year old juvenile male was issued a summons for possesion of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of tobacco as well as a citation for failure to signal after a traffic stop on S. Dixie Drive.

March 30

A complainant at the Flying J reported that several unknown suspects physically assaulted him and stole $400 and then fled in a passenger vehicle. The investigation continues.

Joyce C. Davis was cited for a marked lanes violation and driving under suspension after a traffic stop near W. National and Peters Pike. The vehicle was towed.

The Knights Inn on Poe Avenue reported that a male stole a flat screen television from the lobby. The investigation continues.

March 31

A complainant reported that he left the Hawthorne Suites and returned to his room to retrieve his wallet and it was stolen from the room. The investigation continues.

Police were dispatched to H&R Block on Northwoods Blvd. on the report of an unknown employee who stole two envelopes containing over $500 in cash. The investigation continues.

John Sycks was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use turn signals after a traffic stop on W. National Road. The vehicle was towed.

April 1

An unknown individual contacted the Flying J and convinced an employee they were the regional manager and had the employee provide authorization codes on money cards. The store incurred a loss of $1,500.

Robert Haas was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Helke Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Ashton Griffith was cited for speeding and driving under suspension after a traffic stop on S. Brown School Road. The license plates were seized per BMV order and the vehicle towed.

April 2

A cab driver reported that he dropped a passenger at Gateshead Court. The passenger stated he needed to go inside to get the $30 fare, but never returned. The investigation continues.

A vehicle with expired registration was found to have a confiscation order for the license plates by the Ohio BMV. The plates were seized and the vehicle was moved onto private property.

April 3

Brandon Lanning was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County Municipal Court after an officer responded to the Speedway on E. National Road on the report of a suspicious person. Custody was transferred to a Tipp City Officer.

Shilandria Hogan was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for no operator’s license. She was transferred to an Englewood Police Officer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

