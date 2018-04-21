Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 1

Red Roof Inn, warrant, Male arrested on warrant. Female with him was suspect in B&E at Arby’s and was also charged in that case.

Cedarcliff, domestic violence, Domestic violence between juvenile sisters. Both charged with domestic violence.

N. Dixie Drive, domestic violence, Two adult sisters assaulted each other. Prosecutor reviewed case and declined to accept charges.

America’s Best Value Inn, possession of heroin, Dispatched to hotel for an unconscious female subject. Female was located on the bed in the hotel room, possible overdose. Heroin was located in subject’s clothing. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Drug charges pending the lab results.

April 2

Walmart, receiving stolen property, Shoplifter fled from store in a stolen car and had meth on his person when he was arrested.

Days Inn, trafficking in persons, After a night of partying at a local hotel with several adult males, the juvenile female woke up the following morning still high on multiple drugs and alcohol, and she was wearing clothes that did not belong to her. The juvenile was removed to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Creekview, drug paraphernalia, I responded on a suspicious vehicle call, where two subjects were in the vehicle smoking marijuana. The marijuana cigarette and grinder were seized, and a female suspect was charged for the grinder.

April 3

Red Lion Inn & Suites, possession of drug abuse instruments, Overdose victim found in room, revived with NARCAN, charged w/ possession of hypodermic needles.

Miller Lane/Maxton Road, drug abuse instruments, Officers were dispatched to the area of Miller Lane and Maxton Road on a report of a female having abdominal pains. The female was found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

Extended Stay America, falsification, Warrant arrest at hotel. During trespass issuance, one of room occupants provided false information. Warrant will be issued for falsification for subject.

Little York Road, forgery, Victim’s adult son forged checks without her permission. He was arrested and transported to jail.

April 5

Benchwood Road @ Interstate 75, Found suspicious vehicle parked on I75 southbound ramp behind Boot Country. Two occupants had warrants. 1 marijuana cigarette was found in vehicle, which was booked for destruction.

April 7

Kershner Road, unruly juvenile, Dispatched to a missing juvenile. Juvenile was located and subsequently charged for unruly behavior.

Walmart, theft, Subject selected and concealed merchandise, then proceeded to walk out of the store making no attempt to pay for merchandise.

Walmart, obstructing official business, Fight between four females, large crowd gathered.

Frederick Pike, domestic violence, Domestic violence between husband and wife. Husband left prior to arrival, charges filed, warrant requested.

Persons charged or arrested

Jordan D. Wilcox, 19, warrant arrest for probation violation

Juvenile arrest, domestic violence

Juvenile arrest, domestic violence

Christina A. Mote, 41, theft without consent

Jason A. Myroth, 39, receiving stolen property, theft, drug possession, theft of motor vehicle, warrant for theft of motor vehicle

Sarina R. Lyons, 19, possession of drug paraphernalia

Whitney Bromley, 19, possessing drug abuse instruments

Jordan A. Kohler, 22, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia

Carl J. Dunlap, 33, warrant for failure to appear

Mark G. Fletcher, 61, forgery

Patrick A. Laquaglia, 24, warrant arrest for probation violation

Ricky L. Mayes, 27, possession of controlled substances, OVI

Deshonda T. Alford, 33, warrant for probation violation

Vincent A. Oliver, 25, warrant arrest for escape, burglary

Antwane A. Spann, 32, warrant arrest for failure to appear

Sherrie L. Muldoon, 33, warrant arrest for failure to appear, probation violation

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile

James A. Medley, 37, criminal trespass, theft, warrant arrest (2) for possession of drugs

Danai M. Crane, 18, obstructing official business, escape, resisting arrest, assault

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

