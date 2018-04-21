Lions Club learns about Canyoneering

VANDALIA — Tama Cassidy of the Dayton Underground Grotto Society spoke at the April 12 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club on the subject of Canyoneering, or exploring Canyons in the Western United States.

The presentation featured photo coverage of team experiences in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, which involved lots of ascending and descending canyon walls by rope. Most of the sites require obtaining a Wilderness Permit.

Team safety is a prime concern. Team members “watch each others back,” and wear proper gear which includes clothing, gloves, boots, helmets, and the rappelling equipment. Practice should be done prior to the trip, simulating potential problems and their handling. Wake-up time is approximately 4 a.m. in order to get in and out of the canyon by early afternoon and avoid pop-up thunderstorms.

Further advice is to watch where you step as there might be a rattle snake there, and also be on the look-out for Mountain Lions.

Tama Cassidy (left) of the Dayton Underground Grotto Society is pictured with Vandalia Lions Club Program Chairperson Dee Smith (right).