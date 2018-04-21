Township police investigating robbery

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are investigating a robbery at the Verizon Store on Miller Lane that occurred Tuesday evening. Police were dispatched just after 6 p.m. and when they arrived the suspects had left the store.

Police say at least two male suspects entered the store wearing masks and one was armed with a handgun. The suspect with a gun fired one single shot into a wall during the robbery. There were no injuries.

The suspects fled in a dark blue Hyundai. A witness obtained the license plate of the car which has been located and processed for evidence.

Butler Township Police Lt. Chris Guthrie said that the department is gathering surveillance video.

“We are still in the process of obtaining video footage and do not have anything to release at this time,” said Guthrie.

Guthrie said police are unsure at this time if this latest robbery is related to numerous others at cell phone stores in the Dayton area. Stores in Troy, Dayton, Englewood, and Xenia have recently been robbed.

Verizon store on Miller Lane targeted Tuesday evening

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

