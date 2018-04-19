Vandalia, region’s police officers honor Chief Doug Knight

VANDALIA — Dozens of police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley descended on Vandalia Thursday morning to pay tribute to Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight.

Knight, 67, died unexpectedly last week after a sudden illness.

Knight’s funeral was held at St. Christopher Catholic Church. The service was followed by a procession led by dozens of police cruisers west on National Road. Knight was laid to rest at Polk Grove Cemetery.

Knight served 30 years as Vandalia’s Police Chief during a law enforcement career that lasted 37 years.

Knight is survived by his wife of 40 years, Colleen (Sherry) Knight; his mother, Ellen of Loveland; 2 children, Stephen Knight & wife, Danielle Sipe of Englewood and Erin & husband, Chris Griffith of Tipp City; 2 granddaughters, Lacie and Lily Griffith; 2 brothers, Jim & wife, Karen Knight of Loveland and Mark & wife, Darlene Knight of Pickerington; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous special friends.

Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight was laid to rest at Polk Grove Cemetery Thursday afternoon. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Funeral1.jpg Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight was laid to rest at Polk Grove Cemetery Thursday afternoon. Photo by Justin Spivey Dozens of police officers from around the Miami Valley led Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight’s funeral procession Thursday morning. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Funeral2.jpg Dozens of police officers from around the Miami Valley led Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight’s funeral procession Thursday morning. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Dozens of police officers from around the Miami Valley led Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight’s funeral procession Thursday morning. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Funeral3.jpg Dozens of police officers from around the Miami Valley led Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight’s funeral procession Thursday morning. Photo by Justin Spivey

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

