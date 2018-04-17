Mayor declares May as Bicycling Month

VANDALIA — While much of Monday’s Vandalia City Council meeting was overshadowed by grief for Police Chief Doug Knight, there were a few business items on the regular meeting’s agenda.

After a tribute to Knight by Rev. Tom Weeks and a moment of silence, Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Chuck Smith of the Vandalia Bicycle Committee declaring May to be Bicycling Month in conjuntion with National Bike Month.

“The City of Vandalia is a ‘bicycle friendly’ community and wishes to encourage the use of bicycles as a means of transportation and recreation,” said Setzer.

In agenda items, the council extended its moratorium on the acceptance and consideration of any zoning application or consideration related to shooting ranges or the permit to discharge firearms.

Council had previously passed a moratorium that expires on May 6. An extension was suggested given that there is litigation between the city and Miami Valley Shooting Grounds over a denial for a permit to discharge firearms outdoors.

Council did clarify that the moratorium does not apply to “limited 21-gun salute” discharges of firearms at memorial events and funerals.

A variance request at 237 S. Dixie Drive was denied during the meeting. Toward Independence had requested to allow three signs at their adult day habilitation service where only one sign is permitted.

In other action, council:

Awarded the bid for the 2018 street resurfacing project to Barrett Paving Materials at a cost of $339,942.30. Barret’s bid was the lowest of two received.

Approved the purchase of a trackless leaf collection vehicle from Trackless Vehicles, Ltd. at a cost of $166,169.40 through the Houston Galveston Area Council Buy Purchasing Cooperative. The purchase replaces the city’s 1997 leaf collection machine.

Authorized City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into an agreement with Energy Optimizers, USA for the purchase and installation LED lighting at the Municipal Building and Fire Station #2 at a cost of $97, 340. The city will be eligible for $10,187 in rebates from DP&L once the project is completed. The project is expected to save the city around $12,000 in energy costs the first year with the project paying for itself in seven years.

The Vandalia City Council has scheduled a Visioning Retreat on Monday, April 23 from 6-8 p.m. in the large conference room at the Municipal Building.

Council’s next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at the Municipal Building. Both meetings are open to the public.

City Council will hold Visioning Retreat on Monday

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

