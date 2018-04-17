Vandalia council mourns, honors Chief Knight

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council mourned the city’s Police Chief, Doug Knight, during an emotional meeting Monday evening.

Knight, 67, died unexpectedly on Friday after a sudden illness.

Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting, Mayor Arlene Setzer introduced Rev. Tom Weeks, retired pastor Vandalia United Methodist Church and a Vandalia Police Chaplain, to say a few words.

“As with most residents of Vandalia, it was with shock and sadness that I learned of the unexpected passing of our Chief of Police, Douglas Knight, on Friday,” said Weeks. “Doug was more than the Vandalia Chief of Police. Doug was a friend.

“Douglas Knight was a man of great integrity, he was honest and truthful in all his dealings; a righteous man who truly lived by the laws he had sworn to uphold. Doug was a man of honor and respect, a paragon of virtue and morality, a man this community will greatly miss and not easy to replace.”

Weeks then asked those in attendance to share in a moment of reflection.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members shared their thoughts on Knight’s passing.

“Chief Knight went back to the very beginning he was here,” said Setzer. “His love for Vandalia was expressed in every way that you can imagine. Will he be missed? You better believe it. I hope he was an inspiration to all of us here and it floods out into the community. I’d just like to thank him.”

“I’m going to miss Doug,” said Law Director Jerry McDonald. “I worked with him a lot, really respected him, my condolences to his family. I’m profoundly sad.”

City Manager Jon Crusey thanked Knight for his friendship and guidance.

“I thank him for his commitment to doing the right thing and leading by example, not only in the police department, but throughout the organization, and his dedication, not only to the police department, but the city organization as a whole and the community,” Crusey said. “As Doug neared retirement, it wasn’t uncommon…for Doug to express his concerns about the community, and where he thought the community was heading, things he thought we should be paying attention to that weren’t related directly to his department, and his overall concern for the city as a whole.”

Visitation will be held for Knight from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Christopher Church in Vandalia. Knight’s funeral will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com