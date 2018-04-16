Elevate the Arts showcases performing, visual arts

VANDALIA — Hundreds of students and their parents from Helke and Demmitt Elementary as well as Smith and Morton Middle School gathered for the annual Elevate the Arts celebration at Morton last Thursday.

“Elevate the Arts is a program that reminds everyone that having the performing and visual arts in our schools isn’t just something extra, but an integral part of the education of our youth,” said Vandalia-Butler City Schools music teacher Melinda Wissel.

Thursday’ included an art exhibit in the gymnasium featuring a gallery of more than 500 pieces of framed student work as well as performances by Morton’s handbell and vocal choirs. Morton art teacher Kate Brookshire has worked with her students to produce some of the pieces on display. Brookshire sees her class as more than a chance to be creative but also increasing students’ thinking and problem solving skills.

“There are endless solutions to artistic challenges that require high levels of critical thinking and trial and error. It is important for students to learn that flexibility and perseverance in their work habits can result in innovative ideas. Art is not simply making something pretty to look it—art is a process of planning, revising and creating that builds off of students’ experiences, beliefs and ideas,” Brookshire said.

“It really gives students a sense of pride to view their art and to listen to the talented musicians we have in our district. It is cool to see students and parents come together at school to support the arts,” said art teacher Kim Anderson.

By Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

