Visitation, funeral set for Vandalia Police Chief

VANDALIA — Visitation and funeral information has been released for Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight following his unexpected death on Friday.

Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, in Vandalia. Knight’s funeral will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church.

Knight, 67, died on Friday afternoon due to a sudden illness. He served as Vandalia’s Police Chief for 30 years.

Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight died unexpectedly on Friday after a sudden illness. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Doug-Knight-6.jpg Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight died unexpectedly on Friday after a sudden illness. File photo

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

