Visitation, funeral set for Vandalia Police Chief

VANDALIA — Visitation and funeral information has been released for Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight following his unexpected death on Friday.
Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, in Vandalia. Knight’s funeral will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church.
Knight, 67, died on Friday afternoon due to a sudden illness. He served as Vandalia’s Police Chief for 30 years.
