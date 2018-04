VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia Steering Committee will hold a meeting regarding the update of the city’s Planning and Zoning Code on Tuesday, April 17 at 4 p.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building – 333 Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the public meeting is to review standards for parking, accessory uses, temporary uses and nonconformities.

