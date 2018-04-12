Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

March 26

Peters Pike, burglary, Responded to address for a burglary.

Steak n Shake, drug possession, On this date, I was called to Steak N Shake on a report of an aggressive panhandler approaching people in the lot for money. Upon arrival, the suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and trespassed from the property.

Society Court, identity fraud, Victim received a credit card in the mail that he did not apply for.

Miller Lane, drug possession, Made a traffic stop on a vehicle, the driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension, marijuana was located and marked for destruction.

March 27

Old Springfield Road, failure to comply with order of police, a juvenile on an ATV failed to stop for police officer. The juvenile was charged with three violations.

Old Springfield Road, disorderly conduct, Female knocking on resident’s door nonstop. She was found to be intoxicated and was cited for disorderly conduct.

March 28

Silver Rock, burglary, home broken into and items taken.

Meeker Road, breaking and entering, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a burglary. Upon arrival I spoke to a subject who advised that someone broke into a vacant house and stole his tools. A report was taken.

Miller Lane, possession of marijuana, Traffic stop yielded baggy of marijuana and several citations.

March 29

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to theft from Walmart. Suspect arrested.

Walmart, theft, Male and female arrested on theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

March 30

Miller Lane, theft, female left store without paying for merchandise she concealed inside her pants. The theft was captured on video.

March 31

Little York Road and Singing Ridge Blvd., OVI, Dispatched to the area of Little York Road and North Dixie Drive for a single vehicle accident, truck head on into a tree. Upon arrival, truck was located on Little York Road, near Singing Ridge Boulevard. Driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Driver was arrested for OVI.

Days Inn, drug possession, While serving a felony warrant found drugs and drug equipment inside motel room.

Arby’s, breaking and entering, Responded to Arby’s for a possible breaking and entering involving an employee. Suspect was subsequently arrested.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Suspect located and arrested in the parking lot.

Reinwood, theft, Unknown suspect stole the rear license plate from the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

Walmart, drug possession, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival the suspect was arrested for theft and possession of drugs.

Day’s Inn, domestic violence,

Dispatched to Red Roof Inn on domestic violence. Suspect obstructed official business and resisted arrest.

Persons charged or arrested

Sarra R. Ann, 20, failure to supply proof of license

Casey J. Goshen, 40, possession of marijuana

Daniel W, Jones, 28, assault

Juvenile arrest, failure to comply with signal or order of police

Danielle L. Large, 37, theft

Paige R. Morris, 25, theft

Marc C. May, 41, warrants (2) for failure to appear

Emmanuel L. Porter, 27, theft

David A. Dodson, 36, theft

Tamika M. Longstreath, 20, theft

Jeremy K. Wesley, 27, assault

Christina M. Waitzman, 41, theft

Christopher R. Seeberger, 24, OVI

Amanda N. Anderson, 34, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, warrant for drug possession

Harvey J. Bocock, 55, drug possession, warrant for failure to appear

Brittany R. Baker, 33, felony breaking and entering

Corey D. Tubbs, 33, theft

Robert M. Easterly, 27, possession of drugs

Dana T. Harney, 36, domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Amanda R. Craig, 27, criminal trespass, warrant arrest for failure to appear

Camaron C. Corvin, 39, criminal trespass, warrant arrest for failure to appear

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

