Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 22

Paul Anderson was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for domestic violence from the Union Police Department. He was transferred to the custody of Union police at Polk Grove Church.

Robert Parthe was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to Mariclaire Ave. on the report of disorderly conduct. He was transported to Grandview Hospital.

March 23

A known juvenile left her residence. She was entered as missing.

March 24

Cheyenne Moore was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of receiving stolen property. She was picked up from the Kettering jail and transported to the county jail.

Police were dispatched to the Knights Inn on the report of damaged furniture inside a room. The investigation continues.

March 25

A complainant reported that she left her wallet at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Miller Lane. She returned to the restaurant, but it was closed. The manager reported that the wallet was not found. The investigation continues.

Adam Gibson was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Randler Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

An officer responded to a person receiving a suspicious text message on her phone soliciting sex. No further action required.

Cody Price was cited for driving under suspension and no operator’s license. The vehicle he was driving was parked legally and not towed.

Quinton Howard was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Dayton Municipal Court after officers were dispatched to Scene 75. He was taken to the county jail.

March 26

A resident on Deer Creek Drive reported his wallet was stolen from his SUV. He also found suspicious transactions on his bank account. The investigation continues.

Joseph Airport Toyota reported that a Nissan Altima was stolen between November 14, 2017 and March 26, 2018. The investigation continues.

Troy Taylor was arrested for OVI after a call about a suspicious vehicle on Goldleaf Ave. A search revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia. Taylor was released with a summons.

Officers were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse on the report of two individuals leaving without paying their bill. The investigation continues.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

