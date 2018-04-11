PinSpace Rt. 40 a “labor of love”

VANDALIA — Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business on Tuesday.

PinSpace Rt. 40 occupies the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building at 115 E. National Road. The building, which was built in 1949, has been completely refurbished and houses three other businesses including Ricco’s Hair Design, Flourish Cake Company, and a pair of apartments used by airline pilots and flight attendants.

“We are so excited everyone came out today,” said co-owner Debbie Fain. “This has been a labor of love.”

Fain and her husband bought the building three years ago after Fain was caught up in a round of layoffs at Lexis Nexis. The building retains much of its historical character, even including the original bank vault.

PinSpace Rt. 40 hosts unique craft events every Thursday and can also accommodate pre-booked private parties. Each week’s craft project can be found on PinSpace’s Facebook page. Tickets can also be bought.

In addition to craft events, the space can also be rented.

CitySpace Rt. 40 can accommodate groups up to 30 and offers a full kitchen, mobile tables and seating, and on-site parking. The space can be used for multiple uses including paint parties, make-up demonstrations, wine tasting, product demonstrations, or meetings.

For more information on PinSpace or CitySpace Rt. 40, contact Fain at 232-1399 or co-owner Amiee Grady at 270-4841.

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_1-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_2-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_4-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_12-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_14-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_16-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_17-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_18-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_PinSpace.jpeg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed PinSpace Rt. 40 during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 10. PinSpace and CitySpace Rt. 40 are located in the basement of the former Vandalia State Bank building located at 115 E. National Road. Photo by Rich Hopkins | City of Vandalia

Ribbon cutting completes restoration of historic building

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.