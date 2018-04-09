Butler Township Police seek Walmart fight suspects

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are seeking several suspects involved in a fight at the Walmart on York Commons Blvd. on Saturday night.

Police were called to the store shortly before 10 p.m. and store employees identified several suspects involved in the altercation. Police were able to detain Danai M. Crane, 18, because she resisted arrest. She was initially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Additional charges are being considered.

Video of part of the altercation can be seen here:

Only at walmart on miller lane dayton ohio Posted by Darell Wyrick on Saturday, April 7, 2018

Several other subjects believed to have been involved fled the store as officers first arrived on scene. Investigators are reviewing Facebook and You Tube videos that have surfaced on the internet to identify everyone that may have been involved and to determine if additional charges are appropriate. This matter remains under investigation at this time.

Police from Huber Heights and Riverside also responded to the scene due to a large crowd that gathered.

Danai M. Crane, 18, has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a fight at the Walmart in Butler Township on Saturday evening. Additional charges against Crane are under consideration. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Danai-Craine.jpgDanai M. Crane, 18, has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a fight at the Walmart in Butler Township on Saturday evening. Additional charges against Crane are under consideration. MCSO photo Butler Township Police responded to the report of a large fight at the Walmart on York Commons Blvd. on Saturday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_IMG_3429.jpegButler Township Police responded to the report of a large fight at the Walmart on York Commons Blvd. on Saturday night. Contributed photo

Multiple police agencies respond to fight Saturday evening

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com