Community Calendar

Pancake breakfast to benefit Food Pantry

VANDALIA — On Saturday April 14 the Vandalia Lions Club will host their Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Citizens Center from 8 – 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, juice, and coffee. The price is only $5.00. All proceeds will go to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry.

VUMC to hold Flea Market

VANDALIA — The Annual Spring Flea Market at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr. , will be held on Saturday April 14, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will also be available. For further information call (937) 898-4917 or (937) 898-5845.

National Day of Prayer breakfast slated

VANDALIA — A National Day of Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 7 – 8:30 a.m. at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 140 Elva Ct. Vandalia. Please join local pastors and others as we pray for our country. Music will be led by local Christian artist Lee Behnken. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. RSVP to Brenda at (937) 898-8811 or online at clcdayton.com/register. There is no charge for the breakfast.

Parade entries being taken

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the 2018 Air Show Parade which will be held on Friday, June 22 rain or shine. Placement in the parade is based on the order in which registration is received. Forms can be found on the Chamber website.

Registration must be received by May 1. For more information, call the Chamber at 898-5351.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information. There will be no meeting on March 27.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Calendar.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.