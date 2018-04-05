Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

March 18

N. Dixie Drive, OVI, Investigation revealed that the suspect left Wings Sports Bar highly intoxicated causing a person to call and report the suspect. The suspect struck a vehicle in the lot of Taco Bell. The suspect was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle.

McDonald’s, OVI, Vehicle struck the side of the McDonald’s drive through causing minor damage. Driver was arrested for OVI.

Whisper Creek, criminal damaging, Responded to victims address regarding damage to a vehicle.

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival a female was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail.

Malina Drive, unruly juvenile/runaway, Investigation revealed that a juvenile was unruly by leaving the house without permission and was missing. The juvenile was also found to have less than 100 grams of marijuana hidden in the home.

Walmart, theft, Theft of a cell phone from Walmart.

March 19

Walmart, domestic violence by threat, Responded to reported address regarding a domestic violence in progress.

Benchwood Road/I-75, possession of marijuana, During traffic stop, the odor of raw marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle. Marijuana was located in the vehicle and charges were sought.

March 20

Benchwood Road, possession of drugs, Traffic stop for expired plates. Located several different types of drugs on three subjects. Charges sought.

Merrill Road, expired plate, A trailer was parked in front of an address on Merrill Road blocking the roadway and preventing salt crews from treating the road. The trailer was found to have an expired tag. The trailer was towed.

March 21

Walmart, having weapons under disability, A male was shot in Dayton and was observed driving in Butler Township, and he threw a gun out the window of his vehicle. He was detained and provided medical treatment/transport for his wound. The gun he threw out of the window was recovered and was reported stolen, and the male did not have a legal right to possess the gun due to his past criminal history. Shooting investigation is being handled by Dayton PD.

Days Inn, carrying concealed weapon, Subject stop, subject had a handgun concealed in his right front pants pocket.

March 22

Speedway, possession of heroin, Investigation reveals that a suspect attempted to buy heroin from a customer at Speedway, 6501 Miller Lane. The suspect was located. The passenger in the car was found to possess a drug abuse instrument, marijuana, and paraphernalia. The driver was found to possess suspected heroin in the vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Subject arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail for stealing a flat screen television from Walmart. also had an unrelated arrest warrant through Dayton Municipal Court.

Walmart, criminal trespass, Observed subject I previously arrested for theft, on the Walmart property after being trespassed. Subject taken into custody and charged.

Benchwood Road/I-75, possession of marijuana, Traffic stop, strong odor of marijuana, K9 alert, marijuana cigarette found in driver seat.

March 23

Walmart, theft, Shoplifting suspects ran from Walmart employees and entered a blue Chevy Trailblazer. The license plate for this vehicle was captured and the two suspects were eventually identified and arrested. The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Walmart.

Smokey Bones, theft without consent, Twenty subjects left the restaurant without paying for the bill.

March 24

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, Responded to Red Roof Inn for an assault. Male subject was arrested for domestic violence against his Aunt and Uncle.

Goodwill, theft, Adult female arrested for theft from Goodwill.

Forest Green, endangering children, On this date I was requested to the police department to meet with a female subject who wanted to advise that her ex-husband had been beating her 10 year old son with the belt buckle portion of the belt.

Walmart, theft, dispatched to a theft in progress. A female was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail.

Silver Rock, OVI, Dispatched to a private property crash on Silver R0ck Drive. Driver struck building causing minor damage to vehicle. Driver was arrested for OVI.

Persons charged or arrested

Jacob M. Tyree, 31, OVI

Kelli N. Collier, 45, OVI

Gloria T. McCullough, 39, criminal trespass, theft without consent, possessing criminal tools

Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana, unruly/runaway

Jamie Hunter, 22, domestic violence, warrant arrest for failure to appear

Michael J. Johnson, 37, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Justin W. Estridge, 37, warrant arrest for failure to appear

Dustin J. Miller, 19, drug possession

Tracy L. Truesdale, 41, drug possession

Trenton K. Watkins, 18, possession of marijuana

Amanda S. Jenkins, 34, possession of drug abuse instruments, fictitious license plates

Nicole M. Mullins, 31, drug possession

Terry Appleton, 54, carrying concealed weapon

Bartholomew J. Snow, 38, possession of heroin, drug possession

Jamie D. Craft, 41, possession of marijuana, drug possession, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia

Gary L. Davis, 50, theft

Robert R. Toliver, 54, criminal trespass

Shatia N. Vaughn, 32, possession of marijuana

Katheryn A. Tipton, 34, warrant arrest for drug paraphernalia

Amy M. Lockard, 40, theft

Mikayla N. Davis, 19, theft

Robert T. Willis, 22, domestic violence

Samuel A. Marriott, 42, warrant for failure to appear

Michelle M. McCoy, 37, theft

Caone P. King, 41, OVI, driving while suspended

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

