Council approves permit for new business

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council granted a Conditional Use Permit for a new Vandalia business to operate but gave the company a strict timeline to submit its site plan. The vote to approve the permit was 5-0 with Council Members Mike Blakesly and Bob Ahlers absent.

Equipment Depot, which recently moved into the former Westwind Limousine building at 2720 W. National Road, was given seven days to submit a scaled site plan acceptable to the city’s planning department as part of its permit conditions.

The site plan submitted by the company in its application was a hand-drawn plan on graph paper which does not show the location of buildings, compass directions, or any other details of the site.

Representatives of the company cited “miscommunication” and vowed to provide whatever is required.

The company initially began working with planning and zoning officials from the City of Dayton before they discovered the location was in Vandalia. That created an accelerated timeline to get approval in Vandalia which forced city council to call a special meeting in February where it approved text amendments to the Highway Business Zoning District to allow the rental of light equipment. In doing so, it set the following conditions:

Not being adjacent to a residential district

Lot size must be at least 3 acres

Outdoor display areas for equipment must be in the rear of the building and not in areas intended for traffic or pedestrians

Outdoor equipment must be displayed on a hard surface, not gravel

Outdoor display area must be enclosed by a 6-foot high fence

The site plan must be submitted for review as part of the Conditional Use process

Council also gave final approval to the city’s compensation plan that would provide up to a two percent cost of living adjustment for most non-union, full-time and permanent part-time employees. Monday’s action was the second reading of the ordinance which is retroactive to January 1, 2018.

The cost of living adjustment is the first for city employees since 2008.

The adjustment is part of an overhaul in the city’s compensation plan that is the result of a compensation analysis conducted by Clemans Nelson Associates in 2017. The recommendations were included in the ordinance approved and include five percent increase in beginning pay rates; top rates were increased by 2.5 – 5 percent; a merit increase for 2018 of 2.5 percent. Employees who receive “exceed expectations” on their annual review could see the merit increase up to 3.75 percent.

In other action, council:

Awarded a bid for the city’s annual curb and sidewalk replacement program to Coate Construction LLC at a bid of $218,239, the lowest of five bids. $10,000 of the total will be reimbursed by a Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant.

Authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to replace the Aquatic Center feature at a cost of $93,817.25. Rain Drop Products of Ashland, Ohio was chosen through the National Joint Powers Alliance cooperative purchasing consortium.

Scheduled a Council Open House to be held at the Vandalia library from 9-12 on Saturday, 12.

City Manager Jon Crusey reminded citizens that income tax returns should be completed electronically using the online preparation tool on the city’s website. Tax returns are due by Tuesday, April 17.

The Income Tax Division will offer extended hours on Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon; Monday and Tuesday, April 16-17, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist taxpayers in the preparation of tax returns.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held immediately prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at the Municipal Building. Both meetings are open to the public.

Equipment Depot, located at 2720 W. National Road, was granted a conditional use permit by the Vandalia City Council on Monday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Sign.jpg Equipment Depot, located at 2720 W. National Road, was granted a conditional use permit by the Vandalia City Council on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Equipment Depot, located at 2720 W. National Road, was granted a conditional use permit by the Vandalia City Council on Monday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Equipment.jpg Equipment Depot, located at 2720 W. National Road, was granted a conditional use permit by the Vandalia City Council on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Equipment Depot given seven days to submit site plan

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.