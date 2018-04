VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia Emergency Operations Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 16 at 9 a.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building – 333 Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the Public Meeting is to review and discuss revisions to the city of Vandalia Emergency Operations Plan. The Committee may adjourn into executive session for discussions involving confidential security records as defined in Ohio Revised Code 149.433

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg