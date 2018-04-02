Vandalia places new restrictions on semi-trucks

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has implemented part of a consultant’s recommendations aimed at reducing semi truck traffic on National Road between I-75 and Dog Leg Road.

The city will now prohibit right hand turns from Dixie Drive onto National Road in both directions – northbound heading east toward I-75 or southbound heading west toward the airport.

Signs have been placed along I-75 and I-70 as well as on Northwoods Boulevard directly across from the Flying J Travel Plaza notifying drivers of the new restrictions. “No Right Turn” signs have also been placed near the stop lights on National Road at Dixie.

This is an intersection that receives a tremendous amount of traffic,” said Jon Crusey, Vandalia city manager in the winter edition of At the Crossroads, the city’s quarterly newsletter. “We have conducted a study that concludes the large trucks cannot safely turn right onto National without rolling over the curb or encroaching into an oncoming lane of travel.”

Crusey said the city will also erect signs to encourage truck drivers with destinations west of the city to use the Airport Access Road instead of National Road. The city has also met with several businesses west of the city to ask for cooperation in encouraging the use of the Access Road over the past two years.

“We cannot prohibit trucks from using National Road, which is a State Route,” Crusey said. “But we can encourage them to use the Airport Access Road to get to and from their destination a little quicker and with less traffic.”

The city spent just over $27,500 on the signs.

Signs have been erected to notify semi-truck drivers that right hand turns are no longer permitted from Dixie Drive onto National Road in an effort to decrease truck traffic on National Road between I-75 and Dog Leg Road. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_TruckSigns.jpg Signs have been erected to notify semi-truck drivers that right hand turns are no longer permitted from Dixie Drive onto National Road in an effort to decrease truck traffic on National Road between I-75 and Dog Leg Road. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Right turns from Dixie onto National Road now prohibited

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.