Mother Nature provides April Fool’s joke

High water from heavy rains last week were still flowing through the Taylorsville Dam on Monday morning as a light coating of snow fell overnight Easter Sunday into Monday morning. The snow was the third measurable snow since the official beginning of Spring on March 21. Chilly weather is expected to continue after Dayton failed to reach the 60-degree mark in the month of March for the first time since 2001 and just the fifth time since 1895 according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

High water from heavy rains last week were still flowing through the Taylorsville Dam on Monday morning as a light coating of snow fell overnight Easter Sunday into Monday morning. The snow was the third measurable snow since the official beginning of Spring on March 21. Chilly weather is expected to continue after Dayton failed to reach the 60-degree mark in the month of March for the first time since 2001 and just the fifth time since 1895 according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.