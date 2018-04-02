Sister Cities hosts Youth Exchange

VANDALIA — Vandalia Sister Cities welcomed four students from Lichtenfels, Germany on March 23 as part of the organization’s annual Youth Exchange.

Students Thomas Viewag, Sheryl Kraus, Victoria Thiel, and Emma Lauer will be hosted by families and attend Butler High School through mid April. The host families are Khalma & Brenda Ramont and daughter Katie, Randy & Holly Shively and daughter Rachel, Dave & Tammy Jackson and daughter Kaitlyn and Nicky & Shawn Gunckel and son Adam.

While in the region, they will visit Carillon Park, the Air Force Museum, a Dayton Dragons game along with a stadium tour, and St. Henry High School where they will attend German classes and interact with the students in the class.

“The German students are interested in American sports, our culture, our school system, and our everyday life,” said Former President Harvey Kimmel. “They would like to improve their English and make new life-long friends.”

The Youth Exchange flips in July when the American hosts will travel to Germany to live as guests for three weeks. There the students will learn about German life and culture.

The Youth Exchange program is supported by Vandalia Sister Cities with the proceeds from their Oktoberfest that is held every year the weekend after Labor Day at the Vandalia Recreation Center.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

