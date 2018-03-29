Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 15

After being dispatched to Timberlake Dr. on an unrelated call, Tyish Gaines was arrested on a warrant out of Kettering Municipal Court for failure to stop. Custody was transferred to a Kettering officer at the University of Dayton Arena parking lot.

Chanessa M. Jadwin, 36, was arrested for assault after an incident on Imperial Dr. She was transported to the county jail.

March 17

Neal D. Payne was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on W. National Road. He was taken to the county jail.

March 18

Sabrina Little was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Spartan Ave. She was taken to the county jail.

Javon Douglas was arrested for burglary after allegedly forcing his way into a residence on E. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Terrance Shavers was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant by the Dayton Police Department for driving under suspension after officers found him and another male in a verbal argument near Max’s Bar on E. National Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Brian Shouse was arrested on a warrant for probation violation out of Vandalia Municipal Court after approaching an officer about having dogs on a leash. He was also cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released after a family member posted bond.

Jasmine D. Heard, 24, was arrested on a warrant out of the Moraine Mayor’s Court for failure to comply and Miami County Municipal Court for failure to appear on a theft charge. She was also cited for driving under suspension and no headlights before being taken to the county jail.

March 19

A complainant reported giving a ride to three “friends.” When he stopped at a gas station, they fled the area on foot. The driver found he was missing a wallet, its contents, and an XBox controller. The investigation continues.

An 11-year old juvenile male was placed under arrest for two counts of domestic violence. He was released to his mother. The case was referred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

While on a business check at the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. an officer located a stolen Chevy Impala out of Miami Township. The vehicle was towed for processing.

March 20

Joshua Cluke was found to be intoxicated and yelling on the south side of Buckeye Harley Davidson. He was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was taken to the county jail.

A business reported that a mailed check had been altered and deposited in an account in Georgia. The check has had a stop payment issued on it. The investigation continues.

Veronica L. Sacco, 26, was arrested for burglary after entering the complainants’ garage, using a vehicle, and then returning it. She was taken to the county jail.

March 21

Karen Queen was arrested for OVI after being found parked in the roadway on James Bohanan near E. National Road. She was released to a sober family member.

A resident on Poplar Creek Road reported that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway overnight. The investigation continues.

Jonathan T. Moore, 40, was arrested for kidnapping after an incident on Kirkwood Dr. in which police responded to a call of a female crying outside the residence. Police were forced to get a search warrant before Moore surrendered. He was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

