Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

March 11

Woodville, theft, Dispatched to a theft of 5 gallon buckets filled with copper pipes in back yard.

Frederick Pike, no charge filed, Domestic dispute between household members. No threats or violence. Domestic violence laws explained.

March 12

Walmart, assault, Assault over girlfriend found with another guy, suspect hit and scratched victim.

Red Roof Inn, no charge filed, Domestic dispute between mother and adult son. No offense, domestic violence laws explained.

Walmart, open container violation, On this date, someone called about a subject drinking whiskey in their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The subject was located and issued a summons for open container in a motor vehicle.

Walnut Ridge, burglary, Home broken into by unknown suspect while resident was gone, several items taken.

Red Roof Inn, assault, I was dispatched to this address on a disturbance.

March 13

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. Suspect arrested and transported to jail.

Benchwood Road, domestic violence, Dispatched to a domestic violence at residence.

Office Depot, theft without consent, Male suspect selected and removed several items from Office Depot before exiting the store without paying.

Submarine House, disorderly conduct, Investigation reveals that units were dispatched to the Submarine House on a disorderly, intoxicated female, who assaulted another female in the bar, and walked away from the bar. The suspect was found on Little York Road in the 3900-block. She became turbulent, and after being warned to stop, persisted in her turbulent behavior. She was arrested and found to possess less than 100 grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia, in her purse.

March 14

N. Dixie Drive, OVI, Dispatched to a property damage crash that subsequently resulted in an OVI arrest on at fault operator.

Walmart, theft, Female stole items from Walmart. She was issued a summons for theft.

March 16

Motel 6, assault, Impaired subject struck victim in the face and spat on them multiple times.

Hampton Inn & Suites, criminal trespass, Male subject arrested for criminal trespassing after being warned four hours prior not to walk on to any motel properties.

March 17

Red Roof Inn, disorderly conduct, Officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn located at 7370 Miller Ln, Butler Township, Ohio on the report of a threats complaint involving a handgun. A suspect in the original call became disorderly and resisted arrest. Suspect then refused to identify himself.

Red Roof Inn, no charge filed, Investigation reveals that a couple who live together as boyfriend/girlfriend, got into a verbal dispute in their room at the Red Roof Inn over the female half going out with her ex for the day. The male threw his cell phone and broke it against a wall and left on foot. The female denied any violence or attempted violence, saying it was verbal only. The male was never located. The female did sustain a small cut on her finger while cleaning up broken glass, and this was not a direct result of the male’s actions.

Walmart, theft, Male subject selected items and walked out of store making no attempt to pay for merchandise.

Persons charged or arrested

Joshua L. Abston, 29, warrant for driving under suspension

Shafre V. Stephens, 29, assault

Todd Pierce, 51, open container violation

Tyler H. Crowder, 22, theft

April M. Quillen, 35, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

Rachelle K. Brooks, 44, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI

Dann’ell M. Fields, 33, unauthorized use of vehicle

Alysha A. Augustus, 38, theft

Travis D. Marshall, 19, warrant for failure to appear

Daniel W. Jones, 28, assault

Eric B. Dubose, 38, criminal trespass

John A. Holliman, 34, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Richard B. McCullough, 54, theft

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

