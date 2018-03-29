Vogel speaks at Lions Club

VANDALIA — Butler Township Administrator Erika Vogel spoke at the March 22 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. The subject was “The State Of The Township.”

The report covered the Township’s Bicentennial Year 2017. The Township was formed on October 7, 1817 and extended from the Great Miami to the Stilwater River. The population is now approximately 8,300. Some statistics were shared: There are 250 businesses , including 39 restaurants and 15 Hotels, one-third of which are in the Miller Lane area. The Police Department made 17,737 service calls in 2017, half on Miller Lane. The Fire Department made 3,232 emergency calls and purchased a new fire engine for $480,000.

The Service Department purchased a new dump truck for $148,500, delivered 600 tons of salt on over 45 miles of roadway, and is working to upgrade streets, curbs, and sidewalks in the Willowbrook Subdivision.

Some upcoming events are the National Night Out on August 7 and the Cruise-in on August 11.